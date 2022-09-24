Brittany Adams, a former student and cafeteria manager at Fort Bend ISD, was sworn in as a district police officer on Sept. 19 by FBISD Police Chief David Rider.

Adams worked at elementary school cafeterias for 11 years before deciding to make a drastic career change and become a police officer. “I decided to become an officer because I want to be that courageous figure that I saw in officers as I attended Fort Bend ISD as a student,” Adams said.

“I want to encourage the students of the district to be the best representation of themselves, while also protecting every person and thing that is a part of FBISD. I love this district, and that is why I returned as an adult and committed myself.” Adams’ daughter, who attends Missouri City Middle School, attended the ceremony to pin the badge on her mother.