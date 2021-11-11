Fort Bend ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department will host a community event to showcase its student-run businesses on Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the James Reese Career and Technical Center (12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land 77479.)

During the “Enterprise Fall-Ganza” event, attendees can learn about the services offered at the District’s four Enterprise Learning Labs – The Shop, The Grill, The Salon and The Early Education Lab.

Enterprise Learning Labs are community accessible businesses that provide students with real-world experience while offering services to the community at reasonable rates. Students operate the businesses under the supervision of lab managers.

During the November 13 event, each business will demonstrate its services.

The Early Education Lab at The Reese Center – Families can tour the space and ask questions of the certified teachers and the lab manager while participating in fun activities, music and games. The program is available to four and five-year-old children. Registration is currently open for the 2021-22 school year, but spots are limited. Online registration for the 2022-23 school year will open during the event. www.fortbendisd.com/earlyeducation

The Salon at The Reese Center – Community members can pamper themselves in The Salon during the “Fall-Ganza.” Services include a basic manicure, basic pedicure, and a shampoo, condition and style. Scheduling services in advance is strongly encouraged. Walk-in appointments are limited. Book an appointment now.

The Grill at The Reese Center – Enjoy a delicious carry-out meal prepared by the District’s culinary arts students. Menu items include hand-made entrees and desserts, including a select number of items from Pepperoni’s®. Orders will be accepted until 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event, with the latest pick-up at 1 p.m. View the full menu.

The Shop at The Reese Center – Transportation, Distribution and Logistics program students will host 45-minute vehicle maintenance how-to clinics where attendees can learn the basics of an oil change, flat tire replacement and more. Guests can schedule future vehicle service appointments in The Shop during the sessions. Sign-up to attend a session.

For more information, visit www.fortbendisd.com/studententerprise. All enterprise businesses are located at the James Reese Career and Technical Center, 12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479.