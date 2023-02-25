Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church recently held a private movie screening for the film “Jesus Revolution” at Studio Movie Grill in Pearland, Texas.
The film centers around the events which took place in the ’70s when a large number of young people began to turn away from the popular hippie lifestyle and turn to Jesus Christ. Instead of searching for drugs to fulfill their life, the film focuses on how many of them wanted to fill a void and were able to find that void filled with Jesus, but found opposition from traditional church members who saw their style of worship strange.