Harris County Clerk holds inaugural toy drive

The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) will be collecting toys for children

and gifts for teens during its first annual Clerks for Christmas Toy Drive, December 1-11,

2020, benefiting the Children’s Assessment Center (CAC). The CAC serves nearly 5,000 young victims of sexual abuse.

“What better time to help our community than the present. COVID-19 is affecting so many

families,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “We hope that our Toy Drive provides some holiday cheer to the children served by the Children’s Assessment Center.”

The CAC’s mission is to provide a professional, compassionate and coordinated approach to

the treatment of sexually abused children and to serve as an advocate for all children in our community.

“Every holiday season, we depend on the generosity of individuals to ensure this special time of the year will be filled with joyful memories for the children we serve,” said Danielle Igbani. “We are delighted that the Harris County Clerk’s Office is hosting a toy drive to benefit our clients.”

HCCO is accepting donations from employees and the public at their main office located at

201 Caroline, Suite 460, during business hours. Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, please

call 713-274-8600 to arrange a drop off time. All donations will be taken to the CAC on

Monday, December 14.

For information about the County Clerk’s office and services, visit www.cclerk.hctx.net or

follow us @HarrisCoClerk on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.