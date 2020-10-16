HISD full-day pre-K seats still available

Parents may still enroll their 3 or 4-year-old children in one of the Houston Independent School District’s free full-day, high quality pre-kindergarten programs for the 2020-21 school year. HISD has 155 elementary campuses with Pre-K programs and eight Early Childhood Centers which cater specifically to the school district’s youngest learners.

“Offering pre-kindergarten programming to our youngest learners is a top priority in HISD,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

“Research has consistently shown that full-day, high quality pre-k not only provides students with a strong educational and social foundation, but also results in increased academic outcomes in later years.”

A Rice University study concluded that HISD’s pre-K program significantly increases kindergarten readiness after as little as one year compared with students who do not attend pre-K. Research also shows that not only are children who participate in pre-K more successful in school, but they will be more likely to graduate high school, attend college, and earn higher wages as an adult.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, HISD parents have the option to choose either virtual or in-person instruction for their child. Parents may change their selection after each six-week grading period. Face-to-face instruction begins Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Visit www.houstonisd.org/prek to find an HISD pre-K program near you and learn more about enrollment and eligibility requirements.