The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) in partnership with the Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) will host the viewing of the highly anticipated film, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ on Monday, Feb. 1 at at the Moonstruck Drive-In at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and centers on the life and death of the late Fred Hampton.

Hampton’s cathartic words “I am a revolutionary” became a rallying call in 1969. As chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, Hampton demanded all power to the people and inspired a growing movement of solidarity, prompting the FBI to consider him a threat and to plant informant William O’Neal to infiltrate the party.

Judas and the Black Messiah not only recounts Hampton’s legacy and the FBI’s conspiring but also gives equal footing to the man who became infamous for his betrayal—highlighting the systems of inequality and oppression that fed both of their roles.

Monday’s movie showing will be preceded by an HCAS curated pre-show reel.

Houston Cinema Arts Society has partnered up with Sundance Film Festival to host the 2021 Sundance Satellite Film Festival. As one of the only three 2021 Sundance Film Festival world premiere locations in Texas, the Moonstruck Drive-In (100 Bringhurst St, Houston, TX 77020) can accommodate up to 150 cars, making it one of the largest satellite locations in the country.