Houston B.O.S.S.E.S. (Black Owned Support Society for Economic Success), Pets and People’s Pharmacy and On Time Pharmacy and Medical Supplies are host a free, three-day community event/initiative: ‘3.000 vaccines in 3 Days Crusade.’

The event is a free, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination community event. TSU alumni pharmacists are partnering with Pets and People Pharmacy to bring the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25. Second doses will be made available between May 14 – 16.

Each day of the three-day event will take place in a different part of town.

April 23rd & May 14th

Cullen Missionary Baptist Church – 13233 Cullen Blvd Houston, TX 77047 Hosted By: Andre Jones, Pastor Cullen Missionary Baptist Church & Church Space

April 24th & May 15th

New Faith Church – 4315 West Fuqua Street Houston, TX 77045 Sponsored by: On Time Pharmacy & Medical Supplies, Mederick Morris,Owner Hosted by: New Faith Church & Dr. Andre J. Lewis, Senior Pastor

April 25th & May 16th

THURGOOD MARSHALL H.S. 1220 BUFFALO RUN, MISSOURI CITY, TX 77489 Sponsored by: Jeffrey L. Boney , City Councilman District B Hosted by: Monica Riley of 95.3 Jamz & Rush Sanders of Rush 2 Vote

Community partners include NewFaith Church, Church Space, TSU’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Cullen Missionary Baptist Church. To register for the event, visit the Pets and People’s Pharmacy website (www.petsandpeoplepharmacy.com/houston-bosses).