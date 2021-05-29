More than a thousand people have converged on Houston for Houston Cigar Week 2021, a week-long celebration that began on May 25 and runs through the 29. Cigar enthusiasts from all over the world converged on the Bayou City to enjoy a taste of Houston food, mixed libations, parties, events and the fast-growing Houston “cigar culture.”

Events hosted by Spades Cigars will include Ladies Night with Queen of Spades Cigars , hosted by hip hop legend Ed Lover and special guest DJ Ed Reed, Friday May 28th beginning at 8PM CST, at the world famous Cle’ Lounge. There will be a golf tournament on Saturday, followed my a family funday on Sunday.

As Houston’s cigar culture continues to grow from casual tobacco shops and lounges to membership-driven organizations and private societies, Spades founder Cerrone Grant, a cigar enthusiast, saw the need to develop a great cigar that could be the centerpiece to life’s most memorable moments within those spaces.



“My journey to creating and developing a great cigar does not start in Cuba and I didn’t have a father or older relative in the cigar business,” said Grant. ” I started Spades Cigars in 2017 to cater to a discerning audience that needed a luxury cigar experience for half the cost. Plus my co-owner and wife Crystal informed me that my daily cigar habit needed to be managed!”

Houston Cigar Week 2021is a joint venture between The Houston Cigar Alliance (HCA) and the Texas Cigar Aficionados (TCA). The HCA is comprised of five cigar groups and companies which include Smoke One Drink One (SODO), Westside Smokers, Spades Cigars, For Smokers Only (FSO), and the Bad Influence Crew (BIC). The TCA is a fast growing cigar brand and community, offering cigar events across the Lone Star State. Together, both groups have joined forces to ensure Houston’s cigar culture is represented in a unified manner for Houston Cigar Week.

To learn about Houston Cigar Week 2021 events, please visit www.houstoncigarweek.org