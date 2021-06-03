Houston podcaster Michelle L. Eunice has been selected by United Methodist Communications, The United Methodist Church’s global communication agency, as the 2021 Stoody-West Fellowship graduate religious communications studies assistance recipient. The $6,000 education award provides critical training and experience for people seeking to serve the church and its community.

Michelle L. Eunice is a motivational speaker, podcaster, author, and coach. She has also served for five years as a part of Houston’s Windsor Village United Methodist Church worship and arts ministry. In 2016, she started “Christ over Culture” to encourage millennials to follow God’s plan for their lives over the expectations and pressures of society. Since 2016, the podcast has reached thousands of listeners worldwide and hosted five community events. She is pursuing a graduate communications degree, with an emphasis in public relations and advertising.

With the help of United Methodist Communications’ fellowship, she intends to “grow her journalistic skills as a podcast host and develop multi-platform content strategies that bring conversations about faith, race and culture to the forefront of mainstream media.”

The Stoody-West Fellowship assists one United Methodist student in their post-graduate study at an accredited U.S. college or university who intends on pursuing a career in religious journalism. The purpose of the fellowship is to enhance the recipient’s professional competence through news writing for secular press, church press or church institutions in print, electronic and broadcast media formats. It is offered in recognition of the work and lives of Dr. Ralph Stoody and Dr. Arthur West, who were leaders in public relations and information services in The United Methodist Church.

When asked how the fellowship will impact her, Eunice added that “I want to use media to have a positive impact on society and to share my personal testimony about how God used me, a young adult with low self-esteem and fear of public speaking, to educate, empower and entertain thousands of people around the world.”

Applicants were judged on: Christian commitment and involvement in the life of The United Methodist Church, academic achievement, evidence of journalistic talent, communications experience and clarity of purpose.

The window is now open for those interested in applying for the 2022 award. The details and application can be found on the Communications section on ResourceUMC.org.

“We build community by building communication capacity among United Methodists. Assisting the next generation of communicators is an important way that the agency fulfills our mission,” noted Gary Henderson, Chief Relationship Officer at United Methodist Communications.

For 80 years, United Methodist Communications and its predecessors have led the church in telling inspirational stories of God’s work in the world through The United Methodist Church, reaching new people, supporting local churches in vibrant communications ministry, equipping leaders and delivering messages of hope and healing.