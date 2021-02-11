In 2017, the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Houston riot of 1917 with six days of activities designed to tell the story of this not so known part of Houston’s history. Yet, four years later, the story of Camp Logan is still unknown by many.

The riot, also known as the Camp Logan mutiny, involved soldiers from the all-Black 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry, who were housed at an Army training camp at a site now primarily occupied by Memorial Park.

24th Infantry, 3rd Battalion, 1917, NAACP

On Aug. 23, 1917, Black soldiers from Camp Logan, incited by police violence earlier that day, armed themselves and marched into town. When the riot ended, four soldiers and 15 white civilians were dead. Numerous Black soldiers were eventually hung or received life sentences as punishment.

Camp Logan Mutiny Trial

HCC Professor Angela Holder, curator of the 2017 Camp Logan exhibit displayed during the museum’s commemoration, lost a great uncle as a result of the riot.

“My grandmother’s older brother Jesse [Ball] Moore was hanged without an appeal as being a participant in the riot,” Holder said. “The family didn’t know where his remains were until 1987 when I found them with the help of the book ‘A Night of Violence: the Houston Riot of 1917’ by UH Professor Robert Haynes.”

Upon learning the story of Camp Logan from her great aunt (the sister of Moore), Holder, at age six, became determined to “find” her great uncle.

“My uncle and those other 12 men executed first did not have their cases reviewed, though no white citizens could identify them,” she said. “Thirteen court marshals, no appeals for clemency. They were hung.”

Six others were hung that December, and roughly 60 of the 24th Infantrymen received life sentences.

“It wasn’t one of the best moments in our country’s history,” Holder said. “Young men serving our country were being maligned and mistreated, given no respect. Even if you didn’t want to respect the Black population as a whole, would it not have been enough to look at them differently for serving in the military? But no. This event was an embarrassment.”

Camp Logan Headline from 1917 Houston Press. Photo courtesy TSHA Online.

Dr. Chad Williams, chair of Brandeis University’s African American Studies Department, was another participating scholar in the 2017 commemoration event. Williams’ professional focus – World War I era and African-American soldiers and veterans – put Camp Logan on his radar early. He believes there are specific reasons why its story hasn’t been actively taught.

“America, and the South in particular, suffers from an acute form of historical amnesia when it comes to incidents that do not fit an imagined narrative of racial cohesion and progress,” Williams said. “This is especially true in the case of Black armed resistance.”

He emphasized that the Houston rebellion represented white Southerners’ worst fears – armed Black men violently retaliating against Jim Crow racism, a reality that ran counter to Houston’s image as a city representing the racial conflict-free “New South.”

Prof. Angela Holder (r) shown here with Ashley Thomas at the 2017 Camp Logan 100th Commemoration held at Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in 2017. Ashley Thomas_Prof. Angela Holder

Holder believes the more the Camp Logan story is told, the greater the chance that the Camp Logan soldiers who were executed or imprisoned will receive a post-humus pardon.

Williams asserts the more the public knows about Camp Logan, the brighter the spotlight will shine on continued injustices facing African-Americans, and thus inspire future action.

“The threat of racist violence, whether at the hand of white vigilantes or by police officers, is a reality that African-Americans and other people of color face on a daily basis,” said Williams. “This same reality sparked the Houston rebellion.”

Williams added that the Camp Logan story “offers an important reminder about the fraught history of Black military service, the oftentimes hypocritical nature of American democracy, and the fact that if pushed too far, Black people will fight back.”