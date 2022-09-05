It’s the second week of football and fans are still seeing what the future may hold for some of the area programs. Thursday, I attended the Westfield vs. Ft. Bend Hightower game at Planet Ford Stadium. Fans were ready to see if Hightower would be a match for Westfield, but due to several players being out, Hightower just didn’t have the firepower they normally would have had. Westfield jumped to a quick lead and never looked back. Hightower had trouble advancing the ball and Westfield walked away with an easy win 51-29.

Friday, I attended the Katy vs. Atascocita game at Legacy Stadium. History says Atascocita doesn’t have a chance when facing Katy, but this was supposed to be the year Atascocita hoped to rewrite history. Atascocita looked sharp on their opening drive but came up short forcing them to punt the ball away. Katy took to the offense with their ground and pound and ate up a large chunk of the 1st quarter before scoring a touchdown. The game seemed evenly matched as both teams saw the clock with 1 minute to go in the game and the score reading 28-28. Atascocita however was caught looking in the future and the Past showed up, as Katy broke away for a TD run in the closing minute to win 35-28.

Saturday, I attended the Westside vs. Alief Taylor game at Delmar. Westside was looking to have a bounce-back win after coming off a loss to Mayde Creek last week by 30. Alief Taylor was also coming off of a loss and hoping to win, after losing to Klein Forest last week. As the saying goes, when it rains it pours, and so did the game between these two teams. The rain didn’t let up at all but this didn’t seem to be a problem for Alief Taylor as they had QB Chase Jenkins both throwing and rushing for yards. Westside on the other hand struggled with the wet ball. In the end, Alief Taylor would go on to win 54-0.