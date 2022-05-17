This week is a wrap up of the awesome races that took place at the University of Texas. Congratulations to all those who competed rather you walked away with gold, silver, bronze or empty handed you showed tremendous skill this past weekend. Placing 1st is a huge accomplishment, but so is placing 9th in the entire state of Texas. Sunday, I made my way to the Pavillion to catch the HISD senior fest. Both boys and girls represented their respective schools. Players competed during the game and 4 hardworking seniors took home scholarships.