On the heels of one of the grandest Mother’s Day giveaways in Houston history, Mostyn Law and 1-800-TruckWreck have announced their plans to salute one Houston-area father with a $5,000 cash gift. The “5K for Father’s Day Giveaway” will be conducted as an online contest, staged in conjunction with Majic 102.1 (KMJQ-FM/Houston), in the same fashion as Mostyn Law’s recent “5K for Mother’s Day Giveaway”.

“Earlier this month, Houstonians connected us with Chandra Brooks, the remarkable mother who received our $5,000 Mother’s Day cash gift,” said Amber Mostyn. “Now, we’re asking people to help us find a deserving father, so we may honor him in the same way.”

Houston-area residents may nominate a father in their life for consideration by a local review committee. The winning dad, based on the information provided by the nominee, will receive a $5,000 check from Mostyn Law.

During the registration period, an on-air campaign from Mostyn Law’s promotional partner, Majic 102.1, will include special programming and interviews with local leaders in the community.

“An overwhelming majority of fathers faithfully handle the duties of being a responsible parent,” observed Amber Mostyn, “but there’s still a myth that they’re somehow less present in their kids’ lives. We’re excited to spotlight dynamite dads in Houston who are dedicated to their families!”

Nominations will be accepted on the contest page at www.1800truckwreck.com/win through 11:59 PM CST on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The information provided is subject to confirmation by a review committee, as noted on the official rules posted on the contest page.