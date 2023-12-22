LaTavia Roberson, an original member of the iconic music group Destiny’s Child, hosted a pop-up shop at The Weekend in Houston to introduce her new makeup line, The Queen Kollection, under her beauty brand Bouji Lip Cosmetics on Dec. 20.

Returning to her hometown allowed her supporters to preview the collection and get up close and personal with the award-winning singer. This venture isn’t just about makeup; it’s a journey of self-expression and empowerment for women and girls.

“I’ve always had an aspect of things I wanted to do outside of music. For some strange reason, people just do not want me to do that,” she said during a live Q&A session. “I believe all women are totally beautiful. You’re going to get very good quality. If you want to go lunch, a hoedown, you’re still going to be a queen.”

Launching her makeup line in Houston held profound significance for Roberson. “Houston is where I found my voice as an artist. Bringing The Queen Collection here is my way of giving back to the city that nurtured my dreams,” she said.

Grammy-Award-winning artist LaTavia Roberson expresses her love to the supporters who attended her pop-up shop event for her new makeup line. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

Roberson opened up about the challenges she faced with makeup in the entertainment industry.

“One of the challenges is about [finding the right shade for your] skin complexion. Knowing what it is that makes you feel beautiful,” she said.

The collection is her response to those challenges, a range designed to be inclusive and empowering for everyone.

Behind each product in the Queen’s Collection lies a carefully crafted name, resonating with the people and things that bring her joy. From “Marie,” lipgloss named after her mother, to her favorite color shade, “Purple Rain,” every item tells a story.

“These are names that [bring] me home, even if people don’t understand it,” says Roberson.

The pop-up shop was more than an event for Roberson’s supporters. It was an intimate experience to support another Houston native who is “showing out” for Black women in entrepreneurship.

“Nobody knows us better than us. I’m so proud to have that representation in this beauty space because we need it,” said attendee LaCheryl Ivy. “We’re beautiful already, but to be able to enhance that beauty and build confidence is absolutely amazing.”