Here are the news briefs for the week of Feb.6:

Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding

Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”

Harris County Dem. Party chairman steps down

The chairman of the Harris County Democratic Party is stepping down. Odus Evbagharu has led the party since 2021. The 30-year-old native of Katy is the youngest person and the first African American to serve as the party chairperson, according to a news release. During Evbagharu’s tenure, the party raised more than $2.1 million and created programs dedicated to voter outreach and volunteer recruitment, according to the release. Party executive director Kylie McNaught credited Evbagharu’s leadership for, among other things, creating the first Democratic supermajority on Harris County Commissioners Court. The party said Evbagharu will leave his position on Feb. 28. An election for the next chair of the Harris County Democratic Party will take place on March 19.

City commissions 12 new artworks for Bush IAH

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) is pleased to announce an investment of over $4 million in the selection of 12 new site-specific art commissions for the new Mickey Leland International Terminal (MLIT) and the new International Central Processer (ICP) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The commissioned works are sponsored by Houston Airports (HAS) on behalf of the City of Houston through MOCA’s Civic Art Program. All of the artworks selected reflect the welcoming nature of Houston as a city with a distinct culture, celebrating and evoking the rich and diverse local fabric that makes Houston inspiring for residents and visitors alike. The artists developing commissions for MLIT and ICP at IAH include: Reginald Adams, Miguel Arzabe, Carolina Caycedo, Marta Chilindron, Emilie Duval, Leslie Gaworecki, Marlo Saucedo, Houston Poet Laureate Emanuelee “Outspoken” Bean, Graciela Hasper, Lovie Olivia, Gerardo Rosales, Regina Silveira, Nick Vaughn & Jake Margolin and Rafael Vargas-Suarez of Vargas-Suarez Universal.

Fraternity severs ties with ex-Memphis cops

Three former Memphis police officers with ties to the Omega Psi Phi fraternity had their membership revoked, weeks after they were indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols. In a statement issued on their website, Omega Psi Phi once again condemned the actions of the officers involved in Nichols’ death and believed with the “utmost confidence” justice would be served.

“Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity,” Ricky L. Lewis, 42nd Grand Basileus of the organization, wrote. “We strongly condemn the conduct of the former Memphis police officers involved in the incident, including the three former members of our organization. The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.”