According to Marc Morial, the National Urban League (NUL) is one of the nation’s historic civil rights and urban advocacy organizations, and arguably the best and strongest. However, he may be a bit biased as Morial is president and CEO of the NUL, a position he has manned for 20 years.

“We’re unique amongst those who do this work in that we do advocacy and direct services,” said Morial, the former mayor of New Orleans. “Our direct services involve serving people literally from cradle all the way until they’re seasoned citizens, through job training, afterschool programs, homebuyer education, workforce development, entrepreneurship initiatives, and the like.”

The NUL does that work through a network of 93 affiliates across the nation. Morial counts the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) as “one of the best,” and is partnering with this local affiliate, the City of Houston and the Houston community to bring the NUL’s annual conference in Houston July 26 – 29.

The Defender spoke with Morial, who is also a best-selling author and former Louisiana state legislator, about the upcoming conference.

Marc Morial, a best-selling author and former Louisiana state legislator, is attending the upcoming NUL conference. Credit: Marc Morial

DEFENDER: Why is the ongoing assault on our civil rights one of the main themes of the 2023 NUL conference?

MARC MORIAL: Because much of what’s happening now strikes directly at the heart of the work that the civil rights generation did to bend the arc in this country. They wiped out legal segregation. They finally secured the right to vote in a meaningful way. They created programs to address poverty, to educate the poor. They opened America to make it a different America. What is happening now threatens to wipe out that progress. And that to me is a significant, clear and present danger, which is why we yes, have to be woke, but we have to be more than woke. We have to be in action mode to work and to fight. And we can’t do it alone. But we’ve got to demonstrate our assertiveness. We need our friends, we need our allies, we need others to be able to do this. Because what we’re trying to do is build this multicultural America, build this nation that respects this value, [and] has a place at the table for all.

DEFENDER: Some young adults are lukewarm at best about traditional civil rights organizations. What’s your message to these young folk?



MORIAL: Get involved somewhere. If we are not the choice, get involved somewhere. Because ultimately, we’re going to be partnering with you. We’re going to be aligned with you. Don’t be a naysayer. Don’t stand on the side. Get involved somewhere. Create something on your own, but be involved in the issues. We welcome you into our house. We welcome you into our tent. But our tent is not an exclusive tent. Our tent, our house is part of a bigger movement. So, I say get involved. Whatever works for you. The other thing I’d say is don’t judge us until you try us. See if it works for you. See if there’s something in it for you. Don’t judge us based on hearsay and trash-talking and things that may be inaccurate or outdated but get involved. Be an active citizen. Be a voter. Be involved in an organization that meets and fits your sensibilities and values.

DEFENDER: What’s your challenge to young people who want to see a changed society?

MORIAL: I think it was healthy to see people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. But young people who were involved, my challenge [to you] is stay active. A march for a year or 18 months by itself is not going to change 400-year-old problems. You can’t be someone who thinks that we’re going to either litigate one case, one bill, one march, one this, one that. This work is hard because the history is very challenging. Slavery goes all the way back to 1500 in Lisbon. We’re now [23 years past] the year 2,000—that’s 500 years. People have to be aware that it’s difficult and hard. I’m just a proponent of active citizens… That’s what we need in our community—people active where they’re comfortable being active.

DEFENDER: What’s the L.E.A.D. Summit?

MORIAL: It’s highly focused on under 40. And its content is designed for and by the under 40. And the under 40 Young Professionals cohort creates a very specific group of young people with self-governance. They elect their own board, elect their own leaders. So, it’s developmental. But it’s also making sure that we are not setting up a situation where we expect young people to come in the room and sit in the back. Young people, you are on stage. Young people, you’re talking. Young people, you’re running the meeting… I was a young elected official. I started young and I had to fight the “You’re too young” issue. Oh man; the first 15 years of my career, everywhere I went, “You’re too young. You’re too young.” It made me more determined.

DEFENDER: Why have you chosen to kick off the conference with an Urban League Fights For You rally?

MORIAL: We have to send a message to Governor Abbott, to the Texas State legislature that trying to take over the election system in Harris County is wrong. Trying to suppress and censor books is wrong. Trying to take over the Houston Independent School District is wrong. It’s modern-day colonialism. So, we believe we have to stand up and lend our voice. We’re doing it for that reason. I want everyone to know that we’re coming to Houston to support the resistance.

DEFENDER: If people can only attend one conference event, which would you recommend?



MORIAL: Depends on your flavor. But I think the rally’s going to be great. I think Community & Family Day will be great. I think there’s going to be a great number of workshops. Go to www.nulconference.org. Check it out. Registration is modest. Come and be a part of it.

SAMPLING OF CONFERENCE EVENTS

Wednesday, July 26

Urban League Fights for You Rally on Civil Rights, Gun Violence, Women’s Rights & Economic Justice, 3p.m. – 4p.m., Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St., Houston 77010

“Gumbo Coalition” Documentary Premiere, 6p.m. – 8p.m., Wortham Center-Cullen Theater, 501 Texas Ave, Houston 77002

Thursday, July /27

Forum: Black Men Thrive: Moving Beyond Survival, 10:45a.m. – 12p.m., GRB Room 310B

Women of Power Awards Luncheon, 12:30p.m. – 2:15p.m., GRB Ballroom ABC

YP L.E.A.D.S. Forums on mental health, Black rights advocacy and leveraging Black economic success for community empowerment, 2:30p.m. – 3:45p.m., GRB Room 310 A, B and C

Urban League LIVE! A Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, 8p.m. – 11:55p.m., House of Blues, 1204 Caroline St., Houston 77002

Friday, July 28

Plenary II: State of Black America, 8a.m. – 10:30a.m., GRB Ballroom C

Legacy Leadership Luncheon & Awards, 12:30p.m. – 2:15pm, GRB Ballroom AB

Whitney M. Young Jr. Awards Gala, 8p.m. – 10p.m., GRB Ballroom AB

Saturday, July 29

Small Business Matters Entrepreneur Summit, 8a.m. – 6p.m., Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St., Houston 77010

Community & Family Day Expo (backpack giveaway. Legal clinic, college fair, 9:30a.m. – 4:30p.m., GRB Hall A & Expo Hall