Honorary Board Chair, Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with a group of Black Houston business executives and civic thought leaders, are anouncing the launch of the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity.

The newly created philanthropic organization is dedicated to addressing social and economic inequalities by investing resources in nonprofit organizations that empower and uplift Houston’s Black community. According to a press release, the “fund aims to enact transformational change to empower and uplift the Black community.”

The official announcement of this fund will take place Thursday, May 20, 2021

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Emancipation Park (3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston 77004).

Turner will be joined at the announcement by Thomas Jones, Board President; Stephanie Nellons-Paige, Interim Executive Director and Secretary; and Winell Herron, Treasurer.

The Fund is managed by a Board of Directors of Black Houston leaders from many different sectors, including: Honorary Board Chair, Sylvester Turner; President, Thomas Jones (Partner, McConnell Jones LLP); Interim Executive Director and Secretary, Stephanie Nellons-Paige (CEO, Nellons Paige Group, Inc.); Vice President, Barron Wallace (Partner, Bracewell LLP); Treasurer, Winell Herron (Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, H-E-B); and Board Members Gerald Alley (President/CEO, Con-Real, LP); Gaurdie Banister Jr. (CEO, Different Points of View); Paul Cannings (Managing Partner, Paul Alexander Company); Shauna Clark (Global and US Chair; US Head of Employment and Labor, Norton Rose Fulbright US); Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr. (CEO, National Math & Science Initiative); Vanessa Gilmore (United States District Judge); Valerie M. Williams (Independent Board and Audit Committee Member); and Kimberly Slaughter (CEO, SYSTRA USA).

For more information about the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity, or to make a donation, visit www.houstonequityfund.com.