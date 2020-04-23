Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities launches food access program

In response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities has launched a food access program for people with disabilities. This program will deliver shelf-stable goods, fresh produce, as well as some basic home necessities for people with disabilities who are finding it difficult to independently secure these items.

“We understand that across our city there are food insecurities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I am proud that my office for people with disabilities has set up a program to ensure that Houstonians with disabilities are not left behind during these trying times. I am also grateful for the generous contributions of Walmart, Sam’s Club, the Houston Food Bank, and Metro. Without their support, this program would not be possible.”

“The COVID-19 emergency has disrupted everyone’s daily living routines,” said Gabe Cazares, Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. “This is especially true for people with disabilities who are facing additional barriers in our every-day activities. I am proud of our partnerships with major retailers and nonprofits in Houston who have made this initial food drop possible. And we welcome the participation of additional corporate and nonprofit partners to assist us in continuing this program for our disability community.”

To learn more about thee MOPD Food Access Program, including ways to contribute, please visit www.houstontx.gov/disabilities or call 832-394-0814.