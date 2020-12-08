New Amazon warehouse in Missouri City will create over 500 full-time jobs

Amazon will soon be hiring for its new fulfillment center in Missouri City. It’s expected to open in 2021 and create over 500 full-time jobs.

Employees in the one million square-foot facility will pack and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.

Amazon team members earn a minimum $15 per hour and full-time employees are eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401 (k)s.

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said it’s a great opportunity to grow the local economy and tax base.

“Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future,” Ford said.