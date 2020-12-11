Operation Love serves and celebrates family, community and holiday spirit

Nearly five years ago, Ken Rodgers had a dream of being able to provide the children of 3rd Ward’s Blackshear Elementary with Christmas gifts and snacks to brighten their day. The result: the inaugural Operation Love, a now annual event that continues to grow in attendance and impact.

This Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11am – 2pm, at Blackshear (2900 Holman, 77004), Rodgers and the businesses big and small, restaurants, community groups, civic organizations and army of volunteers will provide youth from Blackshear and beyond, with toys, clothes, books, coats, food, hair cuts, manicures and more. In fact, Operation Love offers things for the entire family, with healthcare clinics, service providers of all types and others provide what amounts to a mini-health and business fair. Moreover, food and non-stop entertainment will also be provided. to Blackshear students and family and anyone else who attended.

Blackshear principal Alicia Lewis, Rodgers and volunteers will be on hand, along with supporters from the various entities listed as event sponsors to socially-distance serve all attendees. Some of the event sponsors include the Houston Area Urban League, 100 Black Men, Lemond Kitchen, Emancipation Economic Development Council, Trinity, Trinity East and Boynton United Methodist Churches, Blodgett Urban Gardens, the Shrine of the Black Madonna and more.