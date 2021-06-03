More than a thousand people converged on Houston for Houston Cigar Week 2021, a week-long celebration (May 25 – 29) that saw cigar enthusiasts from all over the world converge on the Bayou City to enjoy a taste of Houston food, mixed libations, parties, events and the fast-growing Houston “cigar culture.”

“It’s a great time, great fellowship with people all across the country. We have people from St. Louis to Puerto Rico to Japan. It’s just been a blessing,” said Cerrone Grant, owner of Spades Cigars, one of the sponsors of Houston Cigar Week 2021. “It’s been a while since we’ve gotten together, and this feels like an HBCU homecoming or a family reunion.”