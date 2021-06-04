Award-winning national journalist, author, television host, and Jack Yates High School alumnus Roland S. Martin is supporting Houston Independent School District students with financial assistance to pursue the path of higher education.

Martin has established two $1,000 annual college scholarships and has committed $25,000 for the program. One scholarship is for Yates High Magnet School of Communications seniors. The other is open to all Yates High School seniors accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning. He was recently on hand at Yates, his alma mater (C/O ’87), to personally present the checks to the scholarship recipients.

“Everything that I am today as a journalist began at Jack Yates High Magnet School of Communications,” Martin said. “From sitting in the classrooms of Mary Waites, Thelma Johnson, Mr. Miller, Kathy Bigsby, and the countless other teachers, it was important to me to provide an opportunity for the next generation of Jack Yates students to live out their dreams.”

The Jack Yates High Magnet School of Communications is home to one of the most robust High School Communication programs in the United States. It has a multimillion-dollar creative studio facility for TV, film, and radio production. The campus also features a music recording lab with professional-level vocal recording booths and a master control suite.