Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will host a virtual event filled with music, dance and spoken word celebrating the late Toni Morrison on the occasion of her birthday.

The event will feature special appearances from PVAMU’s president Ruth J. Simmons and the Inaugural writer in residence Nikki Giovanni.

Toni Morrison was a Pulitzer Prize, Nobel Prize, and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner. Her work is regarded by Oprah Winfrey as “…one of the greatest joys in life”. Winfrey went on to say “For me there is no greater writer, there is no one who has been able to affect and have the impact, particularly on my life, and I think on African American culture the way she did. For me there is no one else.”

PVAMU’s writing program was named in her honor in 2021.

About the event:

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT