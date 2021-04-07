The damage caused by the Texas winter storms left numerous homeowners with damaged pipes and no running water weeks after the historic cold weather. The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together are once again joining forces to help struggling Houstonians get their pipes fixed and water back on so residents can recover from the devastating damage caused by the extreme cold weather.

“We are grateful for our longtime partnership with The Home Depot Foundation and pleased that they are stepping forward to support homeowners in need,” said Christine Holland, CEO, Rebuilding Together. “This past month, we’ve witnessed countless acts of neighbors helping neighbors. In that spirit, we are focused on making essential repairs that will help people in Houston remain safely in their homes.”

Two homeowners to benefit from The Home Depot Foundation partnership:

• Mr. Henry has lived in his house in Houston’s Settegast area for 60 years and experienced heavy pipe damage, causing the water to be shut off. When the job was completed Mr. Henry complimented the crew, “Y’all did a real good job. Thank God. I had no water at all. Now I can wash, take a shower, do the dishes. It’s like a new house!” (Photos of Mr. Henry and house below release.)

• Ms. Moore has lived in her house in Houston’s East Little York area for 40 years and experienced broken attic pipes. When repairs were made, she commented, “The work was fantastic. The contractor was nice. You guys are fantastic. Thank you very much.”

This is not the first time that Rebuilding Together and The Home Depot Foundation have worked together to help Houstonians in need. This partnership began in 2013 with a veteran and military family outreach program that the Foundation has supported with donations and volunteers from Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force, repairing 116 homes to date. Today, The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together clearly understand that the work to repair homes is never done. This type of long-term partnership serves to address part of that ongoing challenge.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting impacted communities with immediate disaster relief and long-term rebuilding, committing up to $500,000 to aid with immediate relief efforts and short- and long-term recovery for communities across Texas impacted by the historic winter storms. This commitment was in addition to the Foundation’s annual grants of $3.6 million to disaster relief national nonprofit partners, bringing the current total commitment for 2021 to $4.1 million.