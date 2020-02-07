REPORT: Madison High School Principal placed on leave

By
Defender News Service
-
This Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo shows Carlotta Outley Brown, who was then the principal at Peck Elementary School located in southeast Houston. Outley Brown took over as principal at James Madison High School during the current school year, becoming the school's fourth principal in five years. Outley Brown has implemented a dress code for parents because she says it is necessary to establish high standards for students, despite criticism that the move could be discriminatory. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Madison High School Principal Carlotta Brown is among three high-ranking Houston ISD administrators have been temporarily relieved of their duties amid an investigation into allegations that staff members “were not appropriately dressed and behaved in a manner that lacked decorum” during an on-campus faculty holiday party.

Brown, who received national attention last spring after she implemented a dress code for parents visiting the southside campus.

Memos obtained through a public records request show the administrators temporarily were placed on home dutywith pay, in mid-January as district officials launched an investigation into an event at Madison. District officials ordered the administrators to remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each school day.

Read the story at www.Chron.com.