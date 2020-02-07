REPORT: Madison High School Principal placed on leave

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Madison High School Principal Carlotta Brown is among three high-ranking Houston ISD administrators have been temporarily relieved of their duties amid an investigation into allegations that staff members “were not appropriately dressed and behaved in a manner that lacked decorum” during an on-campus faculty holiday party.

Brown, who received national attention last spring after she implemented a dress code for parents visiting the southside campus.

Memos obtained through a public records request show the administrators temporarily were placed on home duty, with pay, in mid-January as district officials launched an investigation into an event at Madison. District officials ordered the administrators to remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each school day.

