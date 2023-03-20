The Texas Education Agency will be addressing the community’s most pressing questions regarding the next steps of the Houston ISD take over.

According to the agency, there will be several informational sessions hosted on high school campuses across the district providing details regarding the board of managers process.

The news comes after TEA commissioner Mike Morath’s announcement to officially takeover Houston ISD.

The TEA website states:

“The Board of Managers will improve outcomes for Houston ISD students by representing the vision and values of the community, and by providing oversight to ensure that the vision and values are being honored.”

Even though there will be no immediate changes, HISD Superintendent Millard House II and current board trustees will eventually be replaced with an appointed Board of Managers by June 1. This has caused frustration among community members, parents and educators.

Applications are open for Houston residents interested in joining the board.

The community meetings are on the following dates and locations:

March 21 : Westbury High School – 11911 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas, 77035

: Westbury High School – 11911 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas, 77035 March 22 : Chavez High School – 8501 Howard Drive, Houston, Texas, 77017

: Chavez High School – 8501 Howard Drive, Houston, Texas, 77017 March 29 : Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center – 4400 W. 18th Street, Houston, Texas, 77092

: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center – 4400 W. 18th Street, Houston, Texas, 77092 March 30: Kashmere High School – 6900 Wileyvale Road, Houston, Texas, 77028

All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.