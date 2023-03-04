A recent survey has Texans stunned after it was found to be one of the least educated states in the nation.

Texas ranked 10th least educated out of all 50 states

A study conducted by Wallethub, looked at 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population including:

Educational attainment

School quality

Achievement gaps between both genders and races

Here is where Texas stands:

(1= Most; 25=Avg)

49th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

% of High-School Diploma Holders 37th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

% of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced 26th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

% of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33rd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

% of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders 30th – Avg. University Quality

Avg. University Quality 24th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

The top four “Most Educated States’ were Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut and Vermont.

Montana has the highest percentage of high school degree holders and Colorado has the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders.

Several education experts weighed in on these findings.

“We have much U.S. evidence that students who do better in school, through either grades or test scores, tend to go farther in school,” said Dr. Michael F. Addonizio, professor at Wayne State University. “Research by Harvard economist Richard Murnane and colleagues suggests that one-third to one-half of the economic benefits of higher student achievement come from more schooling. That is, school quality improvements that raise student performance keep students in school longer, which leads to higher graduation rates at all levels of schooling.”

To see the full report and how other states ranked in comparison, click here.