More than 150 students, alumni, faculty and staff from Texas Southern University recently traveled by bus from Houston to Austin to take part in the annual TSU Day at the Capitol.

The full day of advocating for the university with legislators is spearheaded by the Tiger Caucus. The Tiger Caucus, was founded in 2021 by Rep Jarvis Johnson and its mission is to advocate for funding on behalf of Texas Southern University.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also hosted the TSU delegation of Regent Brandon Simmons, President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, Regent James Benham and Dr. Dakota Doman to discuss the legislative priorities of Texas Southern University.