Houston Housing Authority’s Cuney Homes opened its first food pantry on Wednesday.

The Feeding Our Future Food Pantry is stocked with thousands of food items for residents in the Cuney Homes community in Third Ward. The pantry will provide healthy and fresh food items to more than five hundred households in Cuney Homes each month.

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz represents the area. She said it’s important for the community to have access to healthy food choices.

“That is going to be a wonderful opportunity and a source of nutrition for that wonderful community,” said Evans-Shabazz.

A survey by the Houston Housing Authority revealed that 36% of families in the community go without food for at least one or two nights a week.

The area has been designated as a food desert. This means there are no grocery stores within a 5 to 10 minute walk from the apartment complex.

Resident Beverly Martin said she feels blessed after receiving food from the pantry.

“First, I’d like to give all honor and praises to almighty god,” she said. “I am truly blessed today. And this time of month, for our seniors since they cut our food stamps down, I needed it. I needed the food today.”

Residents also participated in cooking demonstrations to learn about healthy eating habits.



– Written by Patricia Ortiz