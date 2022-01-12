Visitors to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (1001 Bissonnet, Houston, 77005), have just a few more weeks to view the groundbreaking exhibition, Afro-Atlantic Histories, before it closes on January 17, 2022.

The Museum will be open on Monday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the Museum is usually closed to the public, in order to provide additional viewing opportunities for visitors.

General admission tickets are available at www.mfah.org/tickets and visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of their visit.



The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is the debut U.S. venue of Afro-Atlantic Histories, an unprecedented exhibition that visually explores the history and legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Initially organized and presented in 2018 by the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP), the exhibition comprises more than 130 artworks and documents made in Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean and Europe from the 17th to the 21st centuries.