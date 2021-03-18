On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Congressman Al Green will host a community registration event to assist citizens with registering for assistance and to answer questions on existing assistance applications from the February Winter Storms.

WHO: Congressman Al Green (TX-09) WHAT: FEMA Community Registration Event WHERE: Sunnyside MSC9314 Cullen BlvdHouston, TX 77051 WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 202110:00 AM-3:00 PM CDT

Congressman Al Green will serve as host for FEMA’s Sunnyside visit and event.

FEMA disaster assistance specialists will be available on site to help citizens register for assistance from the February Winter Storms. Individuals can also register online for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov and have questions about their application answered by specialists.

For disability accommodations, individuals can call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.