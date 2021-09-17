UNCF will conduct its second National Virtual Walk for Education on Saturday, September 18. Viewers are invited to walk, run, bike and/or dance along with the digital program to help raise funds for students of color across the United States who are trying to get to and through college.

The UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education raises funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations, and other group donors. While the country continues to practice social distancing, the event will engage participants in activities to walk, run, cycle and dance safely—all the while having fun and still raising money for UNCF.

“During our 77 years and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of colors, fueling their progress,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Throughout the last year, we have seen an enormity of racial division and strife, which has been compounded for our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to find ourselves at a crossroads where the need of our students and the demand on our member HBCUs is larger than ever before. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again—we are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. Donations are urgently needed to ensure our next generation of American doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—pandemic frontliners—can get to college, succeed and graduate. We invite everyone to register and join our National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.”

Go to uncf.org/Houstonwalk to participate.

During the weekend of September 18, participants should post their Virtual walk activity on social media. UNCF Twitter and/or UNCF Facebook using one of the following hashtags #LaceUp4UNCF #UNCFVirtual #UNC.

You’ll have a chance of winning one of the following prizes – $100 gift card, $50 gift card, $25 gift card. You can post both pictures or videos. The winners will be selected on Monday, September 20.

The event will be streamed here https://virtualwalk2021.uncf.org/ at 11:00 am EDT/CDT/PDT.