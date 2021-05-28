Academy Sports + Outdoors is honoring seven high school seniors from the Jack Yates High School class of 2021, with scholarships totaling $50,000 from the new Academy Sports + Outdoors Scholarship Fund.

Academy has pledged to award Yates High School with $250,000 by 2025 to encourage and celebrate actions that promote equality within the Houston Independent School District.

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, Principal Tiffany Guillory, graduating seniors Trinitee Glover, Bianca Pickersgill, Kalyn Martin, Mya Turner, Kyairah McGee, Bre’Anna Stephens, Jabraylon Vaughn, parents, families, leaders from Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Houston Independent School District Foundation were on hand for the official announcement this week which took place on the Yates campus.