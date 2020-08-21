Lone Star College-Houston North students to receive $300,000 in aid

The Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc. (GCCSA) has announced that it will provide up to $300,000 in aid to eligible Lone Star College-Houston North students who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Students who live in Harris County and have median household incomes within 200% of the federal poverty line will be eligible to receive $500 Walmart gift cards.

“We have some of the hardest-working and most resilient students in the entire Lone Star College system,” said Dr. Quentin Wright, LSC-Houston North president.

“However, when there are social and economic disruptions such as what has happened with COVID-19, they are often disproportionately impacted,” Wright said. “The help from Gulf Coast Community Services Association. will go a long way in helping these students get through this period.”

LSC-Houston North consists of LSC-Fairbanks, LSC-Greenspoint, and LSC-Victory and a fourth location that is currently being built through a partnership with Fallbrook Church. (LSC-Houston North Fallbrook is scheduled to open spring 2021.) The college is the most diverse within the system and over 40% of its students qualify for financial aid.

Dr. Jonita W. Reynolds, chief executive officer at Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc. is a strong supporter of educational institutions.

“This synergistic partnership forged with Lone Star College-Houston North highlights one of the intentional approaches that the Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc. is spearheading to bring relief to thousands of families across Harris County,” Reynolds said. “We have taken a long, hard look at the depth to which this health crisis interrupts and possibly deters the educational goals that lead to families’ economic stability.”

Dr. Alton Smith, LSCS Board of Trustees chair, expressed his appreciation for helping Lone Star College students. “The gift cards provided for LSC-Houston North students through our partnership with Dr. Reynolds and the Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc. will help many of our students focus on their educational goals rather than the obstacles they are currently facing. We appreciate your generosity.”

The Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc., a Community Action Agency, is a nonprofit organization that engages community partners and forges strategic alliances to educate, equip and empower individuals and families in their pursuit of economic independence. GCCSA, Inc. has administered diverse services and programs to hundreds of thousands of under-served residents of Harris County since 1965.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.