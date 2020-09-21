Many Houston COVID-19 testing sites closed due to Tropical Storm Beta

Many Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are closed until further notice due to Tropical Storm Beta.

The following sites are OPEN Monday, Sept. 21:

United Memorial Medical Center, 510 W Tidwell Road: Drive-thru | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | No appointment required ­­­­­­­­­­­­Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott Street: Drive-thru | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | No appointment required Houston Community College – Southeast Campus, 6815 Rustic, Street: Drive-thru | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | No appointment required Christia V. Adair Park, 15107 Cullen Blvd: Drive-thru | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Appointment required via txcovidtest.org. Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic, 5012 N Shepherd Drive: Appointment required by calling 832-426-3760. Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic, 11226 S Wilcrest Drive: Appointment required by calling 281-495-7462.

The schedule is subject to change and updates will be provided at HoustonEmergency.org as information is available.