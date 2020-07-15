Mayor Turner announces virtual town hall on mental health, healing and wellness

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Taskforce invite you to the Mental Health in Minority Communities During the Pandemic, a virtual town hall focused on mental health, healing, and wellness in our community.

Hosted by the H.E.R. Faith-Based Subcommittee, this forum will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. To register for this townhall, please click here.

For this town hall, the Faith-Based Subcommittee will gather mental health experts and faith leaders from across the Houston area to facilitate conversations on important topics such as: the Intersection of Racial Injustice and Mental Health; Grieving: Processing Death in the Pandemic; Community-Led Alternatives to Mental Health Crisis; and the Unraveling of Social Networks: Social Isolation.

This discussion comes at a crucial moment in our history as many Houstonians grapple with the devastating health and socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mental health affects our overall health and wellbeing. The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional fear and anxiety for many people because of a job loss, illness, death of a loved one, or other factors. Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “As we maintain physical distance, it is important for people to know they are not alone. The virtual town hall will provide meaningful information. Our goal is to help people regain control and become more resilient.”

The H.E.R. Initiative and Task Force was launched in April 2020 by Mayor Turner and is a vital component of the City of Houston’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Effort, especially for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

This initiative is led by five Mayor’s Office Division Directors with implementation visioning and support from the H.E.R. Task Force, which is comprised of more than 50 civic leaders. Mayoral appointees to the Task Force include medical specialists, public health professionals, communications creatives, data scientists, technology experts and faith leaders.