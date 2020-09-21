National Hockey League to support criminal justice research at TSU

The Center for Justice Research (CJR) at Texas Southern University (TSU) has received a pledge of financial support from the National Hockey League (NHL) to work toward creating “a procedurally just criminal justice system.” The Center focuses on research in racial disparities within America’s criminal justice system.

“We are thrilled that an influential sports league such as the NHL recognizes and values the work our dedicated researchers are conducting,” said Dr. Howard Henderson, CJR’s founding director. “Our work is devoted to producing data-driven solutions to ensure our criminal justice system is equitable to everyone, especially people from vulnerable communities.”

“We are thrilled that an influential sports league such as the NHL recognizes and values the work our dedicated researchers are conducting,” said Dr. Howard Henderson, CJR’s founding director.

“We applaud NHL players for recognizing the importance of this moment and for coming together as part of a genuine movement for change,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We look forward to working with all voices of change to fight for equality and broaden access to the game we all love.”

The National Hockey League is a long-standing partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund that provides funding for CJR. The League’s effort, in conjunction with the NHL Players’ Association, is part of its sweeping anti-racism initiative in which all players at training camp will have mandatory inclusion and diversity training. The NHL also plans to form inclusion committees to encourage diversity among executives, professional and youth players, and fans.

“Everyone should be able to live and work in an environment that is inclusive, and one that is free from racism and discrimination in any form,” said Don Fehr, executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association.

The Center, founded in January 2018, is located on Texas Southern’s campus in Houston’s historic Third Ward, the city’s oldest African-American community. Houston has the third-largest criminal justice system in America, offering a pipeline for CJR researchers to investigate and find solutions in a complex criminal justice system.