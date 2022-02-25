Generation Z is between the ages of 10 and 25. This is a particularly important group of people they are the most diverse, socially conscious, less politically bound to party labels, and digitally connected generation in the country.

A large percentage of their formative years have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial uncertainty, mass shootings, Donald Trump’s presidency, and countless videos of racial injustices and police violence.

With the election season underway, we asked Gen-Z’s voters what issues matter most to them.

“Climate Change, universal healthcare (like other first world countries), animal preservation, and immigration policies that give more education opportunities and financial assistance to youth from other countries. Less punitive punishments and more rehabilitative practices.” Rocio T, 23

“Implementation of advanced academic programs in public schools, relief programs for college students with a certain amount of debt, more family planning, and recreation centers.” Daynasia M, 22

“In my opinion, I believe that the issues that should be of high priority for the upcoming elections and in general should be student loan debt, universal healthcare, and improving education in the inner cities. Student debt and health care affect most of the American population, and better education can be shown to decrease the crime rate.” Alex O, 23

“Regarding the millennials, Gen-Z, and the generation after us, there has been a cause of concern for who will be in office and who can actually plan to execute the solutions to our nation’s problems. As a Gen-Z I want more focus on lowering deductibles for Medicaid and other private insurance or let’s have universal healthcare. The forgiveness of student loans is important. The government clearly has the funds to bail the country out and they are playing Russian roulette with people’s livelihood all in the name of politics. Free public university and college education along with reparations for the Black community. Defunding the police to create resources for underserved communities. I want to one day buy a home and afford to take care of a family. I’m not as invested in elections when I’m too busy surviving while the government brushes our needs under the rug.” Stephanie J, 24