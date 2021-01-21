Two Black designers responsible for VP Kamala Harris’ Inauguration fashion

Newly-elected Vice President Kamala Harris used the platform of her history-making day to share some of the spotlight with those responsible for her Inauguration look–two Black designers.

It is by now widely known that Harris is officially the first Black, South Asian and female Vice President of the United States. What is not as widely known is that she made a true fashion statement with her Inauguration Day outfits by wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, two Black designers, for the historic event.

Along with her signature pearls symbolizing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Harris wore a long purple ensemble by Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

Rogers, a 2016 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, wrote on Instagram of the monumental opportunity, saying, “Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment.”

The color purple, a symbol of royalty, was viewed as symbolic for some because of the national divide between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red). Harris’ choice of purple, a combination of blue and red, suggested to many a subtle call for both sides to attempt to work together, as President Joe Biden continues to urge.

W Magazine noted another layer of significance to Harris’ wardrobe color choice, writing, “the purple is a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for President of the United States.”

Rogers is no stranger to designing for high-profile American political figures, having previously designed a green suit for former First Lady Michelle Obama for her Becoming book tour.

-theGrio