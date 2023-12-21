This may be the most contested list ever created by the Defender Network in its 93-year history. And it’s sure to spark heated debates, because “er’body and they mama” have their opinion on the all-time best Christmas songs. But here’s a spoiler alert: my list is the right one.

And the debate may not center around the songs on the list, because a general consensus of the members of the International Council of Blackness ends up with roughly the same 10 songs, give or take two or three… or five.

The real debate, however, focuses on the top spot. Which Christmas classic beloved by Blackworld is number one? Picking that is easier said than done. “Off the dome top,” this is really a three-horse race. With all those beloved Christmas jams that come bringing all the feels this time of year, three stand out head-and-shoulders above the rest as absolute, no doubt, must-hears. If we don’t hear these three songs, for most, if not all of us, it ain’t Christmas yet.

Anyway. Check out the list. Check out the songs. Let me know if you agree with my choices. And while you’re at it, also check out the Top 25 new-ish Christmas classics list.

But for now, let’s get to the greatest of all time. And make sure to have a very Merry Christmas, celebrating not only the birth of the Messiah, but also the birth of the Messiah in you!

#10: Oh, Holy Night by Nat King Cole

This #10 spot was difficult, because it was up against all the other songs that we love that didn’t make the list. Still, it’s Nat King Cole. You’re hard-pressed to get more classic than anything this brother produced.

#9: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by the Jackson 5

This song was recorded “eleventeen” million years ago, yet kids today know it like it was just released by Megan Thee Stallion or somebody.

#8: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by the Temptations

Even if you’re reading this and debating whether or not this song should be on the list, you can hear the Temptations singing it as you read this. That’s how you know it’s a keeper.

#7: Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

No one in history delivers sexual innuendos as smooth and subtle as the legendary Eartha Kitt. And she mos def does so in this classic song. But “Santa Baby” is about so much more than that. It’s a conversation we want and need to hear every Christmas season.

#6: Someday at Christmas by Stevie Wonder

A song about the hope and joy of Christmas wrapped in biting social commentary. Powerful. Also – shout out to the

#5: Merry Christmas Baby by Charles Brown

he did with Andra Day.

This song is so classic, it’s been covered a gazillion times, with each person putting their own spin on it. In fact, it was covered and re-recorded by Brown himself about 130 times over the decades. So, it’s safe to say, no one delivers this song like Charles Brown – whichever one of his many versions you prefer.

#4: Please Come Home for Christmas by Charles Brown

If you ask members of Walker Nation (my wife and kids), they’d expect me to put this Charles Brown classic #1. Why? Because every Christmas morning, I wake up the entire family by playing this song at an absolutely inappropriate volume, shouting the words passed down from my dad: “Christmas gift! Christmas gift!” And yes, you have to say “Christmas gift” twice or it doesn’t count. And every year, Walker Nation members complain about the tradition… but I know they really love it. My favorite part of the song – those three opening bells. When I hear that… oh, it’s on!

#3: Silent Night by the Temptations

Truthfully, any one of the top three have legit arguments for the top spot. While making this list, all three held the #1 position for a moment. This song here has so much heart. And it puts the brilliance of the super group, the Temptations, on full display. And it even has that moment in the song, a moment many Black classics have, where one of the singers stops singing and just starts talking to you. Mayne! I may have to redo this list.

#2: The Christmas Song by Nat King Cole

Personally, this is the song that ushers in the Christmas season for me. Two piano notes followed by a wave of melodic strings open the door to Cole’s silky-smooth delivery.

#1: This Christmas by Donny Hathaway

That said… it’s hard to top the soul, spirit, and absolutely beautiful artistry of Donny Hathaway’s timeless class. You can’t hear this song without feeling this song.

Editor’s Note: I know there’s a lot of great Christmas music left off this list: “Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas Without the One You Love” by the O’Jays, “My Favorite Things” by Luther Vandross, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Me” by the Supremes, “Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto” by James Brown, “Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas” by Carla Thomas, the entire “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’” by Albert King (for them old, old school playas), “At Christmas Time,” “Every Year, Every Christmas,” and “My Favorite Things” by Luther Vandross, “Do You Hear What I Hear” by Whitney Houston. and more. Whatever your favorite Christmas jam is, please play it loud and proud… and have a Merry Christmas.