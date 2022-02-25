Reflecting on this time last year brings back strong memories for me, as I’m sure it

does for many of my neighbors. Last February, in the midst of celebrating Black history

and the future we have yet to write, the lights went out as Texas’ outdated and

unreliable fossil fuel-dependent power grid failed in sub-freezing temperatures.

Millions were left in the dark for days, and 700 people died before the lights came back

on. Black and Brown communities were the hardest hit, disproportionately bearing the

devastation of extended power outages. Once again, a freeze is settling into our

communities. Tens of thousands of people are at risk of losing power. And I suspect,

we’ll walk away with a similar result – Black and Brown communities once again most

vulnerable to an unreliable grid that our leaders failed to fix.



Winter Storm Uri rolled in just as many Black families were rebuilding from Hurricane

Harvey’s devastation. This storm only renewed the physical, emotional, and financial

trauma many Texans have felt at the hands of extreme weather. Both Winter Storm Uri

and Hurricane Harvey ravaged vast sections of Texas, but environmental injustices,

lack of access to recovery services, discriminatory housing practices, and Texas’ long

history of redlining and gentrification meant that Black and Brown communities were

disproportionately impacted. But it doesn’t have to be this way.



Americans overwhelmingly want climate action, and frontline communities need bold,

immediate solutions to break the cycle of destruction and rebuilding that has followed

thousands of families in Texas. The Build Back Better Act makes necessary

investments in clean energy manufacturing that have the power to uplift families with

good-paying jobs while moving away from dependence on fossil fuels systems that

continue to both fail them and emit harmful pollution. Clean energy is safe, reliable,

and a major step toward delivering environmental justice to communities across the

nation. When Texas’ grid failed, it was clean energy that remained largely operational

– so much so that these systems were able to ease the burden on the fossil fuel-

powered grid.



These investments in climate and clean energy are deeply necessary, but they must

emphasize equitable solutions that center our neighbors who have been subjected to

the worst impacts of climate change. They must emphasize support for our neighbors

whose backyards have become oil fields and for whom climate change is an ever-

present danger.



Frontline communities will continue to get sick and die at the hands of climate change-

linked extreme weather events that fossil fuels and the emissions they create bear

responsibility for. But with clean energy investments, Texans can thrive. Climate

investments will bring jobs to working families across the state, building stability for

our communities while building a sustainable future for our world. Investments would

make life more affordable by detangling families from the volatile and unpredictable

oil and gas industry which drives up utility costs and prices at the pump, making vital

travel and necessary utilities unaffordable. Along with job gains, the emissions

reductions that will come with clean energy investments will go far to reduce the

burden on Black and Brown families on the frontlines and fence lines of the climate

crisis.



This Black History Month, I am thinking of Black futures, too. I am tired of my

neighbors, my constituents, my community being left behind in conversations about

climate action and resilience. Congress must move swiftly to pass clean energy and

environmental justice investments so that Black Texans can stay safe through

extreme weather of all kinds, bring in jobs to the state that can boost local and

statewide economies, lower energy prices for already struggling families, and rebuild

for a better future without fear of another cycle of destruction. I know there is a

future where extreme weather isn’t an ever-present danger and people don’t panic

when the temperature drops below 50 degrees. There is a future where big

investments in environmental justice lessen the burden on Black and Brown

communities. Now is the time for Congress to deliver it.