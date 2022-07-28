There are two things that no educator wants to experience: A child DYING and a child LYING. I had to constantly endure horrific lies told by a student because she was really covering up for what was happening at home and crying out for help. No educator wants to be put in a situation where it is your word against a student. I had lost so much working in this field because of crooked and dishonest admin. After the Uvalde TX incident where those teachers and students were killed, that was when I realized that that the only thing left to take was my life.

That finally did it for me. I am writing this in tears because I love teaching. But teaching stopped being fun. Now it’s work. Dreadful, stressful, grueling work.

Davinia Gordon