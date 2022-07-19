ReShonda Tate, Managing Editor

Don’t play with Simone

If you’re thinking of coming for Simone Biles – don’t. The 25-year-old recently became the youngest person ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The nation’s highest civilian award, the medal is given to individuals who “have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said.

President Joe Biden bestowed Biles and 16 others with the award during a ceremony at the White House. The moment was widely celebrated on social media, with the exception of people like Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump’s campaign. Ellis took to Twitter to criticize Biles and another recipient, soccer star Megan Rapinoe. “Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis tweeted.

Unbothered, Biles replied, “Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone.”

Welp. Hey Ellis, Biles won 19 World Championship golds, four Olympic golds and is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history. You lost 63 lawsuits and gained fame because Rudy Giuliani passed gas on you. Please have several seats.

Brittney’s guilty plea doesn’t mean what you think

I see a lot of people saying, “Oh well,” and moving on to the next topic since WNBA star Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug charges in a Russian court. People wrongfully assume if you’re innocent, you don’t plead guilty. Maybe in America. But this is the Soviet Union. Let’s be clear. No. 1, Russians find 99% of their defendants guilty, regardless of the facts. No. 2, Her plea is most likely part of a strategy to get a more lenient sentence.

The Russians have accused Griner of large-scale drug transportation after finding a vape cartridge with “residue.’ Griner has been in Russian custody since Feb. 17.

“If she crossed the border with drugs, she has to serve time. To deny she had the stuff with her if she did, or to argue whether it was large-scale transportation of drugs or not, would have gotten her the maximum sentence. There is no nuance in Russian criminal law. She would be viewed as if she was spitting in the face of the system,” said attorney Jamison Firestone. “But admitting guilt to having the drugs, but also saying there was no intent, allows the powers that be to show leniency if they are so inclined.”

Firestone said the next possible step would be the Russians deciding to grant that leniency, or potentially using Griner as a bargaining chip in a possible future prisoner exchange with the United States.

If all that was on the table, I’d be pleading guilty too.

Plot twist: Grambling coach says she was set up

Former Grambling State University head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has made recent headlines for her controversial decision to cut her entire team right out the gate, resulting in the termination of her newly-appointed role.

Now she’s speaking out amid an internal investigation since her July 5 firing to clear her name, claiming that she was actually set up by the team themselves. She alleges that a student-athlete she had previously coached was the mastermind behind the scheme to get her removed because of “past personal issues.”

And you know how administrators had her back? Well, when the heat was turned up, they threw her into the fire. She alleges that parents and third parties added fuel to the fire.

Additionally, she felt she was wronged by the university’s investigation since she was never even interviewed nor given a reason for her termination.

“For them to treat me as if I’m nothing and I’m asking — over and over — where is this investigation? What is going on? Give me reasons. [Scott] cannot deny that. I have asked over and over again. And then you terminate me — all of a sudden — that you find something.”

That really does suck, but…life isn’t fair. Isn’t that what you told the players you cut? #Next