Put some respect on your news media

Many of you can probably admit that former President Donald Trump has certainly influenced your thoughts around how you feel about journalists and the news industry in general. The popular catchphrase “fake news” has been used to stir up social conflict and threats among hard working media professionals who do the job of verifying actual information and debunking false narratives that undermine people’s faith in the democratic process. Not to say that there aren’t blogs and social media platforms that do more harm than good spewing false information to the masses, but the public should give their flowers to the media professionals who do get it right.

During the NRA convention, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz abruptly walked away from a British reporter who questioned him about gun violence in the U.S. just two days after the Uvalde elementary school massacre. Instead of answering the question directly, he wrapped things up in a hurry, couldn’t answer the question and sugar-coated the response to be a part of the reporter’s “political agenda.” The public needs to be reminded that the media that you consume daily has a responsibility to hold these folks who you elected accountable for their inconsistencies and lack of tact in situations that impact you. Show some respect and give us some grace.

Student Loan Debt Close Up High Quality

Could canceling student loan debt secure Biden presidency?

President Biden’s feet are still being held to the fire for his 2020 presidential campaign promises to alleviate the student loan debt crisis by forgiving $10,000 per borrower as one of his plans. More than a year has passed and he hasn’t taken action to make a full sweep cancellation. Well mid-term elections are around the corner and he isn’t exactly on the good side of low income and middle-class Americans who make up the 45 million people who owe a combined $1.7 trillion in debt.

According to a recent survey from intelligent.com, one-quarter of American voters are willing to withhold their vote for him if he runs for re-election in 2024. That means he could lose 21% of Democratic voters if he doesn’t act now. Can Biden come through before it’s too late?

Western world associates monkeypox with images of Black people

The World Health Organization recorded at least 92 monkeypox cases across 12 countries in the U.S, Europe and Australia. Unfortunately, prominent news media outlets have used images of Black people almost exclusively alongside the stories about monkeypox. Africa’s foreign press association (FPAA) shared a Tweet that stated “no race or skin complexion should be the face of the disease,” and it is “glaring in the lack of dignity afforded to Black and brown-skinned victims of disease outbreaks.”

While the nation continues to criticize mainstream media for fake news, it doesn’t help that those international media outlets are condemning them for the same thing. Western media outlets have often portrayed Africans in this manner. Monkeypox was caused by a virus originating from West Africa, so it could have made sense to depict this on Black skin, however, with the increased number of cases in the West, media outlets should do better to expand the types of images used. The whiter side, for lack of a better word.