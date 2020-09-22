Partners in Primary Care bringing senior-focused care to Houston

Partners in Primary Care is hosting four grand opening celebrations between now and Oct. 1 to debut their latest senior-focused primary care medical centers in Houston.

The public is invited to join from the comfort and safety of their home for virtual grand opening events of Partners in Primary Care centers in the Sunnyside, Hiram Clarke, Humble and Tidwell areas.

Visitors to each online experience will have the opportunity to tour the center, meet the doctor and other members of the care team, ask questions and learn more about how Partners in Primary Care is different from any other health care facility.

Seniors will have the opportunity to learn the basics of Medicare, as well as how to become a patient and schedule an appointment. Each event will feature remarks beginning at 11 a.m., with ribbon-cutting of the new center afterward.

People interested in attending any of these virtual grand opening events should register

online at www.SeniorFocusedHouston.com and find the location that is most

convenient to them. Partners in Primary Care will also open a center in Port Arthur in

October and centers in Beaumont and Conroe in December.

Again, for your safety, these grand opening events are online only.

Locations:

Sunnyside

9606 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, TX 77051

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, 11 a.m. – noon

Phone: 713-979-9272 Hiram Clarke

4435 West Fuqua St.

Houston, TX 77045

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, 11 a.m. – noon

Phone: 713-842-9493 Humble

9688 FM 1960 Bypass Road

Humble, TX 77338

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, 11 a.m. – noon

Phone: 281-949-7495 Tidwell

9417 Mesa Drive #A

Houston, TX 77028

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 11 a.m. – noon

Phone: 713-848-7780

Focused on the needs of seniors, Partners in Primary Care centers allow patients to receive many of their primary care needs, such as lab tests and check-ups, conveniently in one location. Each new Partners in Primary Care center is staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams – behavioral health specialists, clinical pharmacists and social workers – who have been specially trained to meet the unique health care needs of people 65 and older.

Each center features an activity center offering health education classes, fitness demonstrations and various activities designed specifically for seniors. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand openings and some additional activities are being conducted online. In-person tours of our centers are available by calling the number for each center.

Partners in Primary Care (Partners) is a primary care medical group practice operating centers in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas under the Partners in Primary Care brand, as well as centers in Florida operated under the Family Physicians Group brand. Partners has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care to members of Medicare Advantage health plans.

Partners is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. Partners has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at their centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. The management services organization for Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). For more information visit www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com.