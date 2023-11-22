As Thanksgiving approaches, the anticipation of roasted turkey lingers for some, but for many, it’s the adrenaline rush of Black Friday shopping that steals the spotlight. For those meticulously planning their shopping spree (and who may want to get a jump start), here’s a list of what’s open, what’s not and Black Friday hours so you can have a strategic and fruitful day of retail exploration.

Open on Thanksgiving

For those looking to get an even earlier start on their shopping, the following stores will be open on Thanksgiving.

Bass Pro Shops – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS – Hours vary

Dunkin’ Donuts – Hours vary

Family Dollar – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald’s -Hours vary

Michaels – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Starbucks – Hours vary

Walgreens – Hours vary

Black Friday

Barnes & Noble – 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Galleria Mall – 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Five Below – 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Houston Premium Outlets – 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby – 8 a.m.

Kohl’s – 5 a.m.

Marshals – 7 a.m., though times vary by location

Target – 6 a.m.

T.J. Maxx – 7 a.m.

Ulta Beauty – 9 a.m.

Walmart – 7am

Don’t look to do any business. Government offices will be closed on both Thursday and Friday.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office hours.