Voting with Purpose: Join the conversation

During an upcoming interactive informational broadcast with seven esteemed Black leaders will focus on the importance of all voters participating in the upcoming election.

Commenting on the program, Defender publisher Sonny Messiah Jiles said, “This program will reiterate why Black folks need to vote and take advantage of early voting.”

Guests from diverse backgrounds will share research, insights, and experiences that highlight why exercising one’s right to vote is crucial this — and every — election.

The guests are:

Bakari Sellers, a CNN analyst and author of a New York Times Best Seller My Vanishing Country: A Memoir.

Susan Smith Richardson, CEO of the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit nonpartisan investigative news organization.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), trade association of the Black Press of America.

Kristen Clarke, President & Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood, one of the largest anti-poverty forces in the nation.

Leigh M. Chapman, director of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights- Voting Rights program.



Nolan Williams, Jr., an American composer, producer, music director, innovator, curator, and musicologist.

What is Word In Black? Defender Publisher and CEO Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles shares her perspective in the following video.

The hour-long event Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. ET — streaming at WordinBlack.com – is part of a collaboration of ten publishers of Black newspapers: Houston Defender Network, New York Amsterdam News, Seattle Medium, Baltimore AFRO American, Sacramento Observer, Washington Informer, Atlanta Voice, St. Louis American, Michigan Chronicle, and the Dallas Weekly.

Leading the innovative event are Emmy award-winning producers, Nzinga Christine Blake and Erik Niewiarowski, and fueling the technology is broadcast and streaming viewer engagement partner, Megaphone TV.

To register, go to: http://wordinblack.com/register