Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

The testing landscape in Houston and the entire region is constantly changing. Although there is a wide variety of testing available to people who can afford private testing, public, free testing is more limited. By ABC13 analysis, only three counties in our region offer drive-thru testing that is free and accessible.
Harris County has a total of nine testing sites at no cost. Fort Bend and Galveston County both have two sites. Most require you to pre-register, but there is no residency requirement. That means, you can drive in from a surrounding county and get tested. Here are the free and low-price testing sites, along with requirements.
City of Houston
Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day.
There is no cost for testing.
Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.
Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harris County
There are testing sites in both Baytown and Katy that also offer a total capacity of 1,000 a day.
Two pop-up sites in Cloverleaf and Tomball test all week through Thursday with a total capacity of 200 each. It’s important to note that pop-up locations change every three days.
You must be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested. They recommend filling out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing.
Fort Bend County
There’s a testing site at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds in Rosenberg. You don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested, but you must pre-register by calling 281-238-2363.
Galveston County
There’s a testing site at the Galveston County Health District and Fire Station No. 5. You also don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested at this location, but you must pre-register by calling 409-978-4080.
United Memorial Medical Center
UMMC is providing free, private drive-thru testing at three Houston locations and one location in Sugar Land.
No pre-screening is required.
- UMMC Hospital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
- Sugar Land Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St
Legacy Community Health
Federally Qualified Health Clinic is providing low-cost testing on a sliding fee scale based on income. Walk-in or appointment testing is available by calling 832-548-5000.
Check which site is closest to you using their locator.
