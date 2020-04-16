Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

The testing landscape in Houston and the entire region is constantly changing. Although there is a wide variety of testing available to people who can afford private testing, public, free testing is more limited. By ABC13 analysis, only three counties in our region offer drive-thru testing that is free and accessible.

Harris County has a total of nine testing sites at no cost. Fort Bend and Galveston County both have two sites. Most require you to pre-register, but there is no residency requirement. That means, you can drive in from a surrounding county and get tested. Here are the free and low-price testing sites, along with requirements.

City of Houston

Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day.

There is no cost for testing.

Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris County

There are testing sites in both Baytown and Katy that also offer a total capacity of 1,000 a day.

Two pop-up sites in Cloverleaf and Tomball test all week through Thursday with a total capacity of 200 each. It’s important to note that pop-up locations change every three days.

You must be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested. They recommend filling out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing.

Fort Bend County

There’s a testing site at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds in Rosenberg. You don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested, but you must pre-register by calling 281-238-2363.

Galveston County

There’s a testing site at the Galveston County Health District and Fire Station No. 5. You also don’t need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in order to get tested at this location, but you must pre-register by calling 409-978-4080.

United Memorial Medical Center

UMMC is providing free, private drive-thru testing at three Houston locations and one location in Sugar Land.

No pre-screening is required.

UMMC Hospital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd

Sugar Land Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St

Legacy Community Health

Federally Qualified Health Clinic is providing low-cost testing on a sliding fee scale based on income. Walk-in or appointment testing is available by calling 832-548-5000.

Check which site is closest to you using their locator.

-ABC13