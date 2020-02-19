Cam Phillips connection propels Roughnecks offense

Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips is quickly making his mark in the XFL.

Phillips has exploded onto the scene as big-time receiving threat a favorite target of quarterback P.J. Walker. The two have hooked up for four touchdowns in the first two games to lead the Roughnecks to a 2-0 start.

A lot more attention will be placed on shutting down the Walker to Phillips connection for sure when the Roughnecks take on the Tampa Bay Vipers Saturday, Feb. 22.

“Taking the practice reps serious, understanding that, come game day, we’re going to need to have that connection,” said Phillips, who was an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. “Talking through everything, that’s from watching film and tendencies of the defense. Coach [June] Jones is calling plays and trying to find mismatches.”

It’s all seemed to be working well so far.

Phillips and Walker have connected for three during the Roughnecks win over St. Louis. Phillips ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards with 130 total yards.

Jones said he has watched their connection between Phillips and Walker grow through hard work and dedication since training camp.

“They’re very hard workers, they both study the film, and they’ve bought into what we’re doing,” Jones said. “There so many intricacies of what we’re doing. We didn’t do very well [against St. Louis], but those two guys made some plays. That’s what you have to do. Players make plays and P.J. has done a great job of moving around and making things happen.”