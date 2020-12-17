Michael B. Jordan announces HBCU Hoop Dreams Classic

Michael B. Jordan, crowned by People Magazine in November as the 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive,” recently announced his launch of the Hoop Dreams Classic, an event featuring HBCU basketball teams and games.

Jordan, who has recently added the title of producer to his formidable acting resume, has set Dec. 18,2021 as the debut of the one-day showcase. The Hoop Dreams Classic, according to US Weekly, will be held in Newark, New Jersey, Jordan’s hometown.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” said Jordan. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Four of the top Division I HBCU Men’s and Women’s basketball programs will demonstrate their talents in a doubleheader basketball showcase. The event will also feature a Battle of the Bands, film festivals, college and career opportunities, live music and a deep dive into the HBCU experience.

“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to fund HBCUs and the local Newark community.

